Imperial echoes for brass return in Austria

The famous Innsbruck Promenade Concert Series will feature plenty of brass this year on its return.

Hogberg
  The courtyard of the Palace offers a unique concert venue

Monday, 28 June 2021

        

Brass bands and ensembles from Austria, Germany and Switzerland will perform as part of the popular Innsbruck Promenade Concert Series this year.

Finest performers

Held for the past 25 years in the courtyard of the famous Hofberg Imperial Palace, the afternoon and evening concerts attract packed audiences of holiday makers and visitors who enjoy a varied summer programme featuring many of the orchestral and brass world's finest performers.

In the past few years the event has seen concerts given by Eikanger Bjorsvik, Black Dyke and Tredegar.

Attractions

The 2020 series was cancelled due to Covid-19, but returns with a programme that features the likes of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra with soloist Lorenz Nasturica-Herschcowici and the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg with Roberto Gonzales-Monjas, as well as concerts from the Austrian Brass Consort and German Brass.

Brass band fans will also be able to enjoy performances from multiple Swiss champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles, featuring soloists Pacho Flores and Lito Fontana, as well as Brass Band Froschl Hall, European Youth Champions Catch Basin Brass Band and Austrian National Champion, Brass Band Oberosterreich featuring soloists Hans Gansch, Fabian Huemer and Felix Geroldinger.

Find out more

https://www.promenadenkonzerte.at/de/information/index/1-0.html

        

TAGS: Brass Band Oberosterreich

