Matt return for Foden's

Foden's Band will renew their musical partnership with big band singer Matt Ford next month to add a touch of Sinatra swing to their outdoor concert return.

  The duo have proven to be a great hit with audiences in concerts together

Tuesday, 29 June 2021

        

Foden's is looking forward to renewing their musical partnership with big band singer Matt Ford next month when the duo returns to Gawsworth Hall in Macclesfield on the 11th July (5.00pm) for a concert.

Return

It will mark the Sandbach band's long awaited return to the concert platform after an enforced 15 month break due to Covid-19, and will see the duo team up in a 'Salute to Sinatra and the Swing Legends' show.

Matt has also had to endure a long and frustrating break from performing due to restrictions placed upon live performances during the past year or more but has kept himself busy undertaking a wide variety of other jobs — from shelf stacking at Lidl and grass cutting for the local council to becoming part of the NHS vaccination teams.

However, he recently too his first steps back under the spotlight when he enjoying gigs at the iconic Ronnie Scott's night club in London.

Matt is bubbling with swinging enthusiasm, and we can't wait to join him on stageFoden's Band

Can't wait

Speaking about the forthcoming concert, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We can't wait to perform in public once again — and especially with Matt.

The event with take place outdoors with social distancing and a full covid -19 risk assessment, but that won't stop it being a brilliant feast of music including all the great hits of Frank Sinatra.

Matt is bubbling with swinging enthusiasm, and we can't wait to join him on stage."

More information:

Ticket information can be obtained via: https://bit.ly/3dk9oed

        

Foden's

