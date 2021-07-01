Baker dances the Light Fantastic

A new concerto from the pen of Prof Philip Wilby has found soloist Brett Baker in his dancing shoes at Ripon Cathedral.

Light Fantastic

'Light Fantastic' formed part on a series at the venue, with Brett joined for the recorded performance by pianist and organist Tim Harper.

The work was written in memory of Canon Dr Colin Harrison, CBE, an eminent scientist and industrialist, and Capitular Canon of Ripon Cathedral, who died in 2019.

Composed at the request of his widow Janina and with input from his children who both play the trombone, the piece celebrates his life, energy, and influence, with Prof Wilby telling 4BR: "In planning the complexities of this score, Janina and I enjoyed memories of Colin's time at the cathedral.

There were some reflective moments, of course but also some light hearted and happy times.

Dance suites

In consequence of this mixture of memories, I have chosen to write a piece that reuses the pattern of the popular dance suites of the late Baroque era: Typically this involves the stately opening and complex inner movement of a French overture, followed by a string of dances.

These include 'Kemp's Jig', a tribute to Shakespeare's famous clown who danced from London to Norwich, a solo adage, a duo jive, and a 'comedia dell'arte' trio for solemn Pantalone, lovely 'Columbina' and clown Pulcinella."

Solo return

For Brett the opportunity to give the world premiere also marked his return to the performance stage since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: "I was delighted to work on and perform Philip's fantastic concerto. This was the first solo performance for me of 2021, so it was a thrill to play with Tim in the wonderful acoustic of the cathedral."

Happy memories

The inclusion of a 'jive' came from an abiding memory of Colin's widow Janina, who added: "We learnt the jive, but unfortunately Colin frequently got it wrong and so he was forced to put in a little hop so as to correct himself and try to keep in time!

Until he died he was still, when dancing, trying to do the jive and included a hop and at the same time one arm would whirl round and round like a clock face!"

An ensemble from Black Dyke will also be playing on the forecourt of Ripon Cathedral at 11.30am on Sunday July 4th.