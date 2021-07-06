Deadline extension for Future Talent applications

The deadline for applications to the Future Talent Charity to gain help for talented young musicians has been extended.

4BR has been informed that the deadline for applications to gain assistance from the Future Talents Charity that helps break down barriers to transform the lives of young musicians across the UK, has been extended to 15th July.

Programmes

The charity administers both a Junior and Development Programme to support gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds, providing a range of performance and development opportunities including mentoring, masterclasses and workshops led by inspiring professional musicians and educators.

It also provides young musicians with guidance from its dedicated Relationship Team and financial support towards musical expenses including instrument and equipment costs, lesson fees, residential courses and more.

The Development Programme supports musicians aged 13-18 years old, whilst the Junior Programme supports younger musicians at an earlier stage of their musical development.

Find out more

To read more about the support and how to apply until the deadline date go to:

https://www.futuretalent.org/join/programme

You can also a hear an interview by 4BR with Future Talent Relationship Manager Chris Guenault explaining its work and what its aims and objectives are:

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/46709/4br-thursday-interview-with-chris-guenault