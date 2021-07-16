                 

News

Closing date for BrookWright Composer Competition looms

There is still time to get you ensemble entry ion for the innovative competition — with rewards for the prize winners.

Wainwright
  The closing date for entries is fast approaching

Friday, 16 July 2021

        

The deadline for entries for the inaugural BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition 2021 is fast approaching.

The contest is offering composers and arrangers the opportunity to have their music showcased in a rather innovative way.

Winner

The overall winner will receive $500 in cash, a download license to the music playback programme NotePerformer and publication of their work through BrookWright Music.

In addition they will receive any associated royalties, and a virtual video and audio recording by an All-star Ensemble comprising some of BrookWright's renowned 'Artists in Association'.

Finalists

The five finalists will also have 'follow-the-score' videos of their pieces produced using NotePerformer and shared at www.brookwrightmusic.com YouTube and across various social media platforms.

In addition, a 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the finalist with the most 'likes' at www.brookwrightmusic.com whilst winning $150 in cash.

The competition is being judged by James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh.

Innovative

BrookWright's Owner and Founder Andrew Wainwright told 4BR: "We've been delighted with the response, and with small ensemble music making becoming more popular, we are looking to champion new music for chamber groups.

We hope this initiative will help showcase it in an innovative way."

5 minute works

Composers are invited to submit a brass ensemble composition/arrangement or multiple compositions/arrangements of no more than 5 minutes duration.

Submissions should not already be published, but they do not necessarily need to be newly composed or arranged works.

Instrumentation is flexible but should include any combination of the following instruments: Cornet/Trumpet, French Horn, Tenor Horn, Baritone, Trombone, Euphonium and Tuba, and be scored for between 4 and 6 players.

An additional (optional) Percussion part for a single player may be included. There are no restrictions on the style of the music.

Further details



The closing date for entries is midnight on Friday 23rd July Central Standard Time (CST).

For further details go to: www.brookwrightmusic.com/about-3

        

