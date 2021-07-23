2022 National Youth Champs set for Corby

The National Youth Championships of Great Britain will be held at Corby Business Academy in Northamptonshire in March next year.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that the 2022 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain will take place on the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March.

The event is being coordinated by BBE and will be held at Corby Business Academy in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Sections

The event will feature an Elementary Section (for 14 and under), Intermediate Section (16 and under), and Championship Section (18 and under), as well as a Debut Section, which will provide an opportunity for many young players to gain their first experience of playing in a public performance.

This will be open to beginner players of all ages and has an ethos of providing a positive experience to help continue development and progress.

Enjoy

Alex Parker, Brass Bands England's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be bringing the Youth Champs back after its recent hiatus.

I hope that as many bands as possible will be able to join us and that those performing publicly for the first time in the Debut Section will enjoy the experience.

We know there's a lot to consider in order to get ready for the event, so we've announced details early to give bands time to plan."

Applications

Applications from bands to participate in the event will launch on Friday 10th September and will remain open until Friday 17th December 2021.

Bands can register for the BBE mailing list to be notified when applications open.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/user/register

More details

For more details on taking part in the championships and how to submit your entry, please download the Pre-Entry Information Pack from the BBE website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

Tickets to attend as a spectator will also be available to purchase from 10th September via the Brass Bands England website.

For further information regarding the championships, please contact the contest controller on youthchamps@bbe.org.uk