One spot left for Doc Martin contest

There is a chance for a band to fill a gap at the lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup competition in September.

There is one place left to fill at the lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup competition which has been earmarked to take place on Sunday 12th September at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees.

One band has had to withdraw due to non-Covid reasons, allowing one space to be filled.

Hefty prizes

he contest boasts a hefty prize fund with the winners heading home with a first prize of £4,000, and with further podium prizes of £2,000, £1,000 and £500.

There is also £250 for the 'Best March' — which this year should be a composition from the pen of composer George Allan, as well as an additional £250 for the 'Best Soloist'.

All bands will receive £400 towards travel expenses and may borrow up to 4 players to enable them to attend the event.

Opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The trustees are looking forward to welcoming bands to Yarm School on 12th September. Sadly a band has had to withdraw, but this presents an opportunity for another to step in."

If bands are interested then they should contact Stephen Goodwin at: s.goodwin.55hotmail.co.uk