                 

*
banner

News

Death of Gary Patterson

The death has been announced of the respected teacher, educator and conductor.

Cross
  The death has been announced of Gary Patterson

Monday, 26 July 2021

        

The Scottish brass banding movement has been deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Gary Patterson in a car accident on Thursday 22nd July.

The 65-year-old enjoyed a close association with several bands in Ayrshire and played cornet with Dalmellington Band at the same time as his brother Noel was on solo horn. Their father was president of the band in the late 1970s

Hugely respected

A hugely respected brass musician, teacher and conductor, he inspired countless children to enjoy brass music making — many still playing in bands today.

He was peripatetic brass teacher with East Ayrshire for over 40 years until he retired in 2019. He was described by friends and colleagues as "patient, kind and encouraging".

Gary led Dunaskin Doon Band to victory in the Second Section of the Carnegie Invitation Contest in Fife in April 1990. Their honorary president, Angus Cochrane, expressed his sadness and described him as being a "gentleman at all times".

He was also MD of Irvine & Dreghorn for a while and conducted Kilmarnock Concert Brass.

Thoughts

A spokesperson for the Scottish Brass Band Association said: "The thoughts of everyone whose lives were touched by Gary over the years are with his family."

Gary's wife Miriam and daughter Catherine were injured in the accident.

        

TAGS: Dalmellington

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BrookWright

Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

July 26 • 92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

Fodens

Heroes to get an early preview in London

July 26 • Foden's Band will return to Regent Hall to preview the National test-piece alongside the composer in October.

running

On the road again...

July 26 • Three members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain management team are helping to raise funds for bursary awards by racking up the mileage...

Cross

Death of Gary Patterson

July 26 • The death has been announced of the respected teacher, educator and conductor.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 25 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

The Cobham Band

July 25 • Conductor - Our existing conductor moved back up north during lockdown but we are now back rehearsing. A fourth section SCABA band, we play bandstands, concerts and contest locally. We meet at 8pm each Monday and look forward to hearing from you

Crewe Brass

July 25 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top