The death has been announced of the respected teacher, educator and conductor.

The Scottish brass banding movement has been deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Gary Patterson in a car accident on Thursday 22nd July.

The 65-year-old enjoyed a close association with several bands in Ayrshire and played cornet with Dalmellington Band at the same time as his brother Noel was on solo horn. Their father was president of the band in the late 1970s

Hugely respected

A hugely respected brass musician, teacher and conductor, he inspired countless children to enjoy brass music making — many still playing in bands today.

He was peripatetic brass teacher with East Ayrshire for over 40 years until he retired in 2019. He was described by friends and colleagues as "patient, kind and encouraging".

Gary led Dunaskin Doon Band to victory in the Second Section of the Carnegie Invitation Contest in Fife in April 1990. Their honorary president, Angus Cochrane, expressed his sadness and described him as being a "gentleman at all times".

He was also MD of Irvine & Dreghorn for a while and conducted Kilmarnock Concert Brass.

Thoughts

A spokesperson for the Scottish Brass Band Association said: "The thoughts of everyone whose lives were touched by Gary over the years are with his family."

Gary's wife Miriam and daughter Catherine were injured in the accident.