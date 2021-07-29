New lead at Brass Band Conductors Association

James Holt is the new Chairperson of the Brass Band Conductors Association following a year of activity and positives under Mareika Gray's drive.

It has been a time for change at the Brass Band Conductors Association following a year that outgoing Chairperson Mareika Gray described at their recent online AGM, as being one "full of activity and many positives", despite the ongoing pandemic.





International

The past 12 months has seen the organisation change its name and profile image to reflect an ambition to become an international body of members. A new partnership with Brass Bands England has also worked well, with membership numbers increasing.

Meanwhile, Area representatives introduced at BBCA's first online webinar are looking forward to engaging with conductors across the country, whilst over 3,800 people have now watched the second webinar 'Picking up the Baton' production presented in January.

The year was topped by an outstanding line-up of worldwide talent that battled for the organisation's 'Blue-Riband' Conducting Competition award.





Valued

Although Mareika Gray felt she needed to step back from the Chairperson role, the Association was delighted that she will continue as a valued member of the Executive Committee.

Mareika was thanked for her professionalism, enthusiasm, and work in pushing the Association forward, and particularly for being a driving force behind the rejuvenated conducting competition.





Mareika was thanked for her professionalism, enthusiasm, and work in pushing the Association forward, and particularly for being a driving force behind the rejuvenated conducting competition 4BR

Advertisement

Honour

The new Chairperson will be James Holt (above) who told 4BR: "It's an honour. Having been brought to the association by Dr Roy Newsome, a former chair himself, I feel well aware of the benefits it can offer its members.

Having conducted bands at all levels I feel I can help guide the organisation through the next stages of its development."

More information

For more information about the BBCA please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association