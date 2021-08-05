SWBBA cancels November championships

The South West Brass Band Association has taken the difficult decision to cancel its forthcoming November annual championships.

The South West Brass Band Association has announced that they have taken the decision to cancel its SWBBA Annual Championships to have bene held on Saturday 6th November at the Riviera International Conference Centre in Torquay

It has been a difficult decision for the organisation, especially as it would have marked its 75th anniversary, but ultimately it was felt that it was the correct decision to make.

Disappointed

SWBBA Chairman Ray Kingdon commented: "We are extremely disappointed to deliver this news. As a contest we pride ourselves on providing five contest sections including Youth and training bands and attracting enthusiastic audiences to Torbay.

However, we need to ensure it operates in a safe environment for all involved.

With so much uncertainty we feel that it's in the best interests to exercise caution in this way."

2022 date

Ray confirmed that SWBBA will now work hard towards hosting the event on 5th November 2022.

On a more positive note however, an Autumn workshop for Tenor Horn/Flugel players with Yamaha Artist Sheona Wade as tutor will take place on 20th November 2021 SWBBA

Advertisement

Workshop to take place

On a more positive note however, an Autumn workshop for Tenor Horn/Flugel players with Yamaha Artist Sheona Wade as tutor will take place on 20th November 2021.

Application forms and further details will be made available soon from secretary@swbba.com

Applications from Member and non-members band players are welcome.