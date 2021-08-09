Holland and Harper to lead delegates in Elgar Summer School future

Paul Holland and Philip Harper will lead the newly branded Elgar International Brass Band Summer School from 2022 onwards.

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School is to undergo a rebranding and new artistic direction for 2022 and beyond as it locates to a new venue.

The 2022 course which takes place from the 24th to 29th July will be hosted at the wonderful surroundings of Malvern College in Worcestershire, where delegates from across the globe will be able to once again experience high-quality music making amid outstanding facilities.

Elgar heartland

To recognise the move to the musical heartland of one of Britain's greatest composers, the school has been rebranded as the 'Elgar International Brass Band Summer School' (EIBBSS) to reflect the musical connection to the area.

The artistic direction of the 2022 course will be led by Paul Holland, Musical Director of Flowers Band, whilst Philip Harper, MD of Cory Band has agreed to take the helm from 2023 through to 2025.

Mead gratitude

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our gratitude goes to outgoing Artistic Director Steven Mead, who has brought great benefit to the course during his tenure which has been extremely successful.

We are also delighted to welcome Paul Holland as guest Artistic Director in 2022 and to link up with Philip Harper from 2023. We are looking forward to working with both Paul and Philip who will continue to enrich the delegate's experience."

Wonderful venue

They added: "Malvern College is situated in the heart of the Worcestershire countryside with excellent road and rail links from all parts of the country and for those able to fly into the country.

In addition, it is a wonderful place to visit with many local attractions within easy reach of the college such as the Elgar Museum, Eastnor Castle, Witley Court and superb countryside."

The 2022 Course Director will be Carole Crompton with guest Artistic Director, Paul Holland.

Tutors and further information

The team of tutors and staff will include Mark Wilkinson; Christopher Thomas; Paul Bennett; Daniel Thomas; Les Neish; Steve Jones; Gareth Hand; Della Pearce; Mark Spotswood and David Hirst.

The 2022 course will run from 24th to 29th July. Further details along with an application form can be accessed via a newly launched website: www.eibbss.org.uk with further information available from Carole Crompton: info@eibbss.org.uk