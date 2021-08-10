Cory to celebrate Triple Crown anniversary

The world's number 1 ranked band will head to Norwich later this month to help the East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The concert will take place at on Sunday 29th August, St Andrew's Hall (3.00pm) and will see the band give the world premiere of a new march to celebrate the occasion.

Triple Crown

'The Triple Crown' has been composed by Cory MD Philip Harper to recognise the fact that the flag of East Anglia combines the Saint George's Cross with a blue shield bearing three golden crowns of counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire which formed the Association in 1931.

Free youth tickets

Association Secretary Christine Wade told 4BR: "After such a difficult period for all brass bands and having to cancel the concert earlier in the year, we are delighted that it will now go ahead.

Our thanks go to the support from Norwich Freemen's Charity which has enabled us to offer young brass musicians from Norfolk the opportunity of free tickets to the concert."