News

German Open extends entry dates

Bands wishing to take part in the German Open Championships have a bit more time to get their entries in.

German Open
  The competition has already attracted eight bands

Saturday, 14 August 2021

        

The German Brass Band Association will host the German Open Championships on
The weekend of the 23rd/24th October in Brilon in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It will take place in cooperation with the International Brass Festival 'Sauerland- Herbst' and will be run with support by Yamaha.

Deadline

Eight bands from the host nation and Belgium have already registered in different sections, with the registration deadline extended until the 10th of September.

Participating bands will have to impress with their own choice programmes the international jury panel of Thomas Clamor (Germany) and Armin Bachmann (Switzerland). The third international judge is to be announced in the near future.

The contest ends on the Sunday with a gala concert by Festival Brass Band (BEL) and the prize ceremony.

More information:

More information is to find at www.dbbv.org

Registrations can be made at info@dbbv.org

        

