Strata adds to its Webb presence

Strata Brass has announced the appointment of Alexander Webb as its new Musical Director.

Based in Manchester, Alex studied percussion at Birmingham Conservatoire. He went on to achieve a distinction as the Timothy Reynish Conducting Scholar (RNCM) and is continuing his studies as a PhD Student at the RNCM in Manchester researching Light Music and the music of Ernest Tomlinson.

Orchestral experience

As part of his studies, Alex was the assistant conductor to Jon Storgards and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and has assisted Vasily Petrenko and Sir Andrew Davis at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

He is the Director of Music for the Greater Manchester Police Band and Poulton-Le-Fylde Band and will also be directing the newly re-formed Orchestra of the Light Music Society which is due to give its first concert after a hiatus of nearly 45 years.

Delighted

Talking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted to be working with such a dynamic and forward-thinking band. Strata's core ethos speaks to the heart of my own principles as a conductor."

In response, Band Manager Robert Hardy added: "We're excited to welcome Alex. The band was extremely impressed from the moment he raised the baton in his audition.

We are looking forward to working under his direction as we head into the autumn contest season and beyond."