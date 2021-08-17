                 

Influx of youth at Lostock Hall

The North West Cheltenham finalists have been boosted by a great influx of youthful talent.

Lostock Hall
  Ready and glowing for Cheltenham action!

Tuesday, 17 August 2021

        

Lostock Hall Memorial Band has announced new arrivals ahead of their forthcoming appearance at the Third Section National Championship Final in Cheltenham in September.

New signings

The BBb tuba section has been bolstered with the arrival of Henry Kay. The talented 17-year-old is a member of the Junior RNCM, Wigan Youth Band, and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

15-year-old kit player James Threlfall join on percussion. The Grade 7 student also plays for Lancashire Youth Band and goes to Jopson Music Academy in Preston, and said: "The band has an amazing community and atmosphere, and I look forward to enhancing my playing with them."

Meanwhile, the trombone section welcomes the youngest signings in 15-year-old Amber Martyniak who joins 16-year-olds Joseph Schorah and bass trombone Leo Peat.

The trio also play for the Lancashire Youth Band, with Leo saying: "I'm excited to be playing in a senior contesting band for the first time. I'm very enthusiastic about improving my playing."

Joseph added; "I'm excited to see what will come in the future with the band — starting at Cheltenham."

It's fantastic to see such a great influx of young players with plenty of potential and enthusiasm joining usMD, Ryan Broad

Youth and experience

MD Ryan Broad now believes the north-west outfit has a great mix of youth and experience, with no fewer than nine players under the age of 18.

"It's fantastic to see such a great influx of young players with plenty of potential and enthusiasm joining us.

It didn't take long for them to settle within the Lostock Hall team and the future looks very encouraging — and we can wait to perform at Cheltenham."

        

