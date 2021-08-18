Cheers! Dobcross steward gains ultimate recognition

Customers in the famous Dobcross Band & Social Club will now be able to enjoy a drink in a bar named after the man who will serve it to them...

John Holden, a stalwart steward and supporter of brass band events at the famous Dobcross Band & Social Club for over four decades, has been honoured after the refurbished bar area of the premises was named after him.

The 65 year old has been a steward at the club since 1984 and has provided countless people with pints, peanuts and good humour ever since.

No retirement

The local Saddleworth Independent newspaper reported on the story in its recent on-line edition, with John revealing that he actually started work helping out way back when he was just 17 years of age.

And even though he has just reached 65 he has no intention of giving up work yet — regularly working 60 hours a week and more.

The Club is now back open once more and with its fresh overhaul, locals, regulars and visitors are already coming back to enjoy the unique banding atmosphere.

He epitomises what the club is all about — welcoming, jovial and most of all an excellent host

Fitting tribute

The Club President was quoted a saying: "We've experienced a horrendous 15 months in the face of the pandemic and its nice to have something positive to celebrate. John has been a mainstay at the club and this seemed a fitting tribute to his hard work and dedication.

He epitomises what the club is all about — welcoming, jovial and most of all an excellent host."