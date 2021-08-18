Violet colours Gregson Concerto

The Belgian cornet star has just recorded a new transcription of Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto' with piano accompaniment.

Brass Band Willebroek's cornet star Lode Violet has added his own performance take on Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto' to his recording portfolio.

It is the latest addition to a series he started in the past year on the Yuja Productions label, and which include new transcriptions for cornet & piano such as 'A Pacific Melody' by English composer Christopher Bond and 'Rhapsody for Cornet' by Belgian writer Roger DerongÃ©.

Gripped me

Lode told 4BR: "I first heard the Gregson work premiered in 2016 at the European Brass Band Championships at Le Nouveau SiÃ¨cle in Lille with Richard Marshall and Black Dyke Band.

He gave a brilliant performance and ever since it is a work that has gripped me and never let go.

I have been fortunate to perform it at several solo concerts as well as at my recital for my Masters at the Royal Conservatoire Antwerp."

Wonderful textures

He added: "Over the years, every idea about musicality and style of the composition has evolved and the opportunity to perform it with piano accompaniment made this such an exciting project.

The orchestration was quite a challenge given the wonderful textures and colours of Edward Gregon's score, but pianist Karine Calomme did a fantastic job and I hope he is as happy with the outcome as I am.

It provides a wonderful opportunity for players to add a superb work to their recital repertoire."

The tracks is now available on all platform: Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music etc.