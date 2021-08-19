                 

*
banner

News

New date for Willebroek Solo Competition

The lucrative Willebroek Solo Competition will now take place in October — and there is still time to get your entry in.

Willebroek
  The competition will be held at the Municipal Theatre in Willebroek on Saturday October 23rd.

Thursday, 19 August 2021

        

Belgian champion Brass Band Willebroek is to relaunch its Solo Competition after the inaugural event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The band hopes that each of the 66 players who entered the initial event will do so again, with a new date for the competition to take place at the Municipal Theatre in Willebroek on Saturday October 23rd.

The jury will consist of Kristien Schuurmans, Arthur Vanderhoeft, Bastien Baumet and Luc Vertommen. Each participant will receive a video of his or her performance, in collaboration with Yuja and CU Brass.

Sponsors

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very happy that our partner sponsors are on board again for the event. This enables us to offer an attractive prize pool of 5000 euros and other prizes.

These include a solo work by Nick Van Elsen and Stijn Aertgeerts, a solo performance with (Young) Brass Band Willebroek and vouchers from Lemca Musical Instruments / Buffet Crampon / Hal Leonard amongst others."

We are very happy that our partner sponsors are on board again for the event. This enables us to offer an attractive prize pool of 5000 euros and other prizesBrass Band Willebroek

Further details

Due to the interest last year, the ages of the categories have changed slightly. remained appointed for the same categories as last year.

You can register until September 23rd via the form on the band's website: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nETHRLANDS

Amended Dutch Nationals to go ahead

August 19 • The Netherlands National Championships will be a one day event later this year — although with Covid-19 protocols and monitoring caveats.

Brass Foundations

BBE gains funding to build on Foundations success

August 19 • Arts Council England award Brass Bands England extra money to further their successful Brass Foundations education initiative.

Willebroek

New date for Willebroek Solo Competition

August 19 • The lucrative Willebroek Solo Competition will now take place in October — and there is still time to get your entry in.

psappha

Psappha Ensemble offer composer opportunity

August 19 • The critically acclaimed group will be running four Composing for... schemes this year — offering an ideal opportunity for young composers wishing to look a little further afield with their work.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

August 17 • The Wigston Band is looking for new members to join on cornet, euphonium, trombone and percussion. We are a friendly second section band and would love to welcome some new members into one of these positions (negotiable).

Milton Keynes Brass

August 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top