New date for Willebroek Solo Competition

The lucrative Willebroek Solo Competition will now take place in October — and there is still time to get your entry in.

Belgian champion Brass Band Willebroek is to relaunch its Solo Competition after the inaugural event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The band hopes that each of the 66 players who entered the initial event will do so again, with a new date for the competition to take place at the Municipal Theatre in Willebroek on Saturday October 23rd.

The jury will consist of Kristien Schuurmans, Arthur Vanderhoeft, Bastien Baumet and Luc Vertommen. Each participant will receive a video of his or her performance, in collaboration with Yuja and CU Brass.

Sponsors

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very happy that our partner sponsors are on board again for the event. This enables us to offer an attractive prize pool of 5000 euros and other prizes.

These include a solo work by Nick Van Elsen and Stijn Aertgeerts, a solo performance with (Young) Brass Band Willebroek and vouchers from Lemca Musical Instruments / Buffet Crampon / Hal Leonard amongst others."

Further details

Due to the interest last year, the ages of the categories have changed slightly.

You can register until September 23rd via the form on the band's website: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest