                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn receives Creative funding boost

Scottish Open champion has gained a financial boost to help it continue its proactive music making.

Whirbtn
  The band has gained widespread acclaim for its proactive approach during the Covid-19 pandemic

Friday, 20 August 2021

        

Whitburn Band has been awarded £22,000 from Creative Scotland's Cultural Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund to help it continue its proactive approach to its musical activities.

The band was one of 331 organisations in Scotland to receive a slice of the second round £17million funding that was made available by the Scottish Government, which they hoped would enable the arts and culture sector to continue to recover from the challenges imposed by Covid-19.

Initiatives

Whitburn has maintained its musical profile throughout the past year and more with a number of initiatives — including its own successful Whitburn Virtual Festival competition."

Band Chairman Charlie Farren told 4BR: "This is a welcome boost to the band — one that enables us to build on the work and commitments made in the past year or so.

We wish to continue to explore new and exciting initiatives which will enable us to enhance the future musical foundations on which Whitburn and Scottish banding is built."

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

Innovation and ambition provide foundations for 2022 European Festival

August 20 • An innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing provide the platforms on which the 2022 European Brass Band Festival will be based.

cLOCK

Proactive approach signals countdown to 2022 Europeans

August 20 • There is an ambitious flavour to the schedule of events at the 2022 European Championships as organisers and participants look forward to Birmingham next year.

A4

A4 Quartet gains Classic FM spotlight

August 20 • You can hear the A4 Brass Quartet on Classic FM this afternoon with a track from their latest CD release.

Festival

Festival help for Band Manager software

August 20 • A new software programme aimed at helping players and band librarians is currently be developed with the help of Festival Brass Band in Belgium

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Chadderton Band

August 19 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top