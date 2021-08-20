Whitburn receives Creative funding boost

Scottish Open champion has gained a financial boost to help it continue its proactive music making.

Whitburn Band has been awarded £22,000 from Creative Scotland's Cultural Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund to help it continue its proactive approach to its musical activities.

The band was one of 331 organisations in Scotland to receive a slice of the second round £17million funding that was made available by the Scottish Government, which they hoped would enable the arts and culture sector to continue to recover from the challenges imposed by Covid-19.

Initiatives

Whitburn has maintained its musical profile throughout the past year and more with a number of initiatives — including its own successful Whitburn Virtual Festival competition."

Band Chairman Charlie Farren told 4BR: "This is a welcome boost to the band — one that enables us to build on the work and commitments made in the past year or so.

We wish to continue to explore new and exciting initiatives which will enable us to enhance the future musical foundations on which Whitburn and Scottish banding is built."