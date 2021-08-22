Bay Brass builds new future

The Devon based community band, Bay Brass is looking ahead to an exciting future with an ethos of fun and inclusion.

Bay Brass has spent the summer months playing in an unfamiliar location, taking up residence in the nearby town of Newton Abbot in Devon after Covid-19 prevented their usual summer concerts on Torquay seafront.

Formed in 2014 following the ending of a connection with Torbay Brass, the band has gone from strength to strength since the appointment of MD Alan Wilmott in 2018.

Inclusive

Although very much a concert band, they have an exciting programme of events and projects for the coming year and more and an ethos of musical enjoyment for players of any ability and age — including the establishment of a new Training Band.

Alan told 4BR: "We have been delighted to build relationships with town officials in Newton Abbot and interact with a new audience of all ages. Throughout July and August the band was able to play to appreciative outdoor audiences and that increased week on week.

There has already been a great response to our last concert of the season which will be held on Wednesday 25th August."

Welcome

Following a very short break the band will then return to rehearsals on Wednesday 1st September and will meet weekly at 7.30pm at St Andrew's Methodist Church, Shiphay in Torquay (TQ2 7NF).

Alan added: "As we do not compete there is no limit on numbers so if you have recently relocated to the Torbay/South Devon area and are looking a new band, or just enjoy playing go to our website and we will be in touch!"

www.baybrass.co.uk