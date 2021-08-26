                 

Whitburn welcomes new duo

Cornet and horn signings welcomed by Whitburn as they look towards Autumn return to contest and concert stages.

Whitburn
  The wo new signings will have a busy Autumn season ahead.

Thursday, 26 August 2021

        

Whitburn has welcomed two new players as the West Lothian band gears up for concert and contest performances in the coming months.

Signings

Andrew McMillan has joined on first horn, while Colin Bennie comes in on second cornet.

Andrew, 18, is the current principal horn of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland. Starting with Campbeltown Brass he was Scottish Junior Solo Champion in 2015 and 2016, and Intermediate Champion in 2020.

As part of his prize, he performed a solo spot at the Scottish Brass Band Championships at the Perth Concert Hall. He is soon to start his studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Meanwhile, Colin has enjoyed many years playing with Bon Accord Band, including performing with them at the European Championships in Linz, a tour to the Northern Isles and trips to Regensburg and Dublin.

He also performed as part of a concert at Balmoral to mark the Queen's birthday and was a member of the band that qualified for the now, 2021 Albert Hall National Championship.

Delighted

Whitburn Band Manager Charlie Farren told 4BR: "We're delighted that Andrew and Colin have joined us as we look forward to performing again in the coming months on the concert and contest stage."

        

TAGS: Whitburn

