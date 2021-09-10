                 

*
Talking Connotations with Edward Gregson

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Edward Gregson about an iconic work that continues to make its mark with players, conductors and audiences alike — and will be heard again in Cheltenham next weekend.

Friday, 10 September 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the long awaited return to major contesting for the brass band movement coming at Cheltenham in just a week's time, bands will have been busy working on the test pieces that will be performed in the various sections of the National Finals.

And for the bands competing in the First Section, that has meant getting to grips with an iconic composition — Edward Gregson's 'Connotations' — originally commissioned for the 1977 Championship Section National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall.

We managed to catch up with the composer to talk about the work — its inspiration and structure as well as its special very patient dedicatee.

        

