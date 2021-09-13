Steve Stewart leaves Cory

Scottish sop star relinquishes role after a decade of prize winning performances as Kevin Crockford takes over for Royal Albert Hall title defence.

The Cory Band has announced that after a decade in the soprano cornet seat Steve Stewart has left the European, British Open, National and Brass in Concert champion.

In a press release this morning the band stated: "He has decided that, after the enforced 18-month layoff due to the pandemic, the time is right to relinquish his seat with the band."

Brilliance

Speaking about the news, MD Philip Harper commented: "Steve has been a mainstay of the band all through my time here at Cory and has brought brilliance, excitement and pure box office to that most conspicuous corner of the band.

We are going to miss him very much, and we thank him for so many memorable moments over the last decade. His last 'major' with us was the 2019 Nationals win where he also won the Best Soloist prize. That's what's called ending on a high."

Legendary replacement

It has also been announced that the vastly experienced Kevin Crockford will play soprano with Cory at the forthcoming Albert Hall National Final, following Desford Colliery's decision not to take up their invitation to compete.

Philip Harper added: "I'm really looking forward to having Kevin on board for London, in effect swapping one legend of the instrument for another!

Search on

We have a very exciting post-pandemic diary taking shape now at Cory, with our defence of all the major titles including the Europeans in Birmingham, a tour to Korea and many other exciting projects all planned for the next 12 months.

The search for the soprano cornetist who will be in the hot-seat for these and beyond is now on!"