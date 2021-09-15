                 

Fresh air and Friary provide musical mix

Friary Brass has been getting into shape for the National Finals with another open air concert appearance.

Friary
  Friary was making its second open air concert appearance in as many weeks.

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

        

Friary Brass has certainly been getting plenty of fresh air in their lungs and through their instruments of late — with their second outdoor gig in as many weeks helping enhance their stamina levels ahead of their National Finals appearance at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

They recently returned to the idyllic riverside setting of Phillips Memorial Park in Godalming for a 'Proms in the Park' performance.

Sat next to the lovely bandstand, the band attracted a large and enthusiastic audience who enjoyed the music making on a warm late summer evening.

Easy listening

The programme opened with Edward Gregson's 'Prelude for an Occasion' before they provided a set of easy listening ensemble and solo items before moving to the traditional 'Last Night' fayre of 'Fantasia on British Sea Songs', 'Jerusalem' and 'Pomp & Circumstance No. 1'.

Amid the Union Jack flag waving there was a neat 'European' encore of the 'Radetzky March' which brought things to a rousing conclusion.

We're so fortunate to have been able to restart our concert programme in two such beautiful venues, and even the weather was kind to usFriary Brass

Wonderful

Speaking about the event, Band Chairman Nigel Stevens said: "We're so fortunate to have been able to restart our concert programme in two such beautiful venues, and even the weather was kind to us.

The sight of those flags waving and a group of youngsters jumping and clapping to the Radetzky March was something to behold. It's wonderful to be back!"

        

