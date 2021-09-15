BBE Conference details announced

Bramwell Tovey will provide the keynote speech to a free BBE Conference with the online theme 'Improving our Art'.

Brass Bands England has revealed the details of its forthcoming annual Brass Band Conference.

The free on-line event, which will be live streamed on Saturday 25th September, will feature a keynote speech from Bramwell Tovey, as well as a diverse series of creative topics, speakers and performances under the collective theme of 'Improving our Art'.

Keynote lead

The event will open with a short performance by the St Helen's Youth Band, followed by keynote speaker, Bramwell Tovey, the inspirational Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra.

It will be followed by an interactive discussion session tackling the conference topic, 'How do we improve our art?' facilitated by BBE's Sarah Baumann and Alex Parker.

After lunch, participants should have their instruments to hand for a fast-paced 10-minute masterclass with trombonist Carol Jarvis, which is sure to provide the perfect adrenaline boost ahead of the announcement of the winners of the Brass Band England Awards 2021.

Workshops

The afternoon 'Journey of Collaboration' workshop will be led by composer Liz Lane, before the event concludes with ae Panel Discussion on the theme of 'The Creative Case for Diversity' led by Arts Council England's Director of Diversity, Abid Hussain.

The day's events will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded content that will be free to access to all who register in advance.

Events will be streamed by BrassPass.tv with opportunity for those watching at home to send in questions and participate in workshops.

Free and accessible

A BBE spokesperson stated: "The Conference is for anyone and everyone with an interest in banding, with this year's topic, 'Improving our art', accessible to band players, managers, and conductors alike.

It is our opportunity as a community to come together (although still virtually) to celebrate what we do, network with others and hear from inspirational speakers within our sector."

Book for free access

The Brass Band Conference is free to access for everyone, and recordings of the sessions will be available after the day's events.

Book your free place for the Conference via the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D194%26reset%3D1

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=192&reset=1

Timetable:

9.00am: AGM

This year's Brass Bands England (BBE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held via Zoom, prior to the Brass Band Conference. Register your place on the BBE website.

10.30am: St Helen's Youth Brass Band Performance

10.40am: Introduction and Welcome from Brass Bands England's CEO Kenny Crookston

10.50am: Keynote Address from Bramwell Tovey

11.50am: An exciting announcementâ€¦

12.15pm: Facilitated Discussion — 'How do we improve our art?'

1.00pm: Lunch

1.45pm: 10-minute Masterclass with Carol Jarvis — Effective Warm Ups

1.55pm: Presentation of The Brass Band England Awards 2021 by BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy

2.20pm: A Journey of Collaboration with Liz Lane

3.10pm: Panel Discussion — The Creative Case for Diversity

4.20pm: Closing remarks from BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy