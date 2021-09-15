                 

*
banner

News

BBE Conference details announced

Bramwell Tovey will provide the keynote speech to a free BBE Conference with the online theme 'Improving our Art'.

BBE Conference
  The Conference is being held online this year

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

        

Brass Bands England has revealed the details of its forthcoming annual Brass Band Conference.

The free on-line event, which will be live streamed on Saturday 25th September, will feature a keynote speech from Bramwell Tovey, as well as a diverse series of creative topics, speakers and performances under the collective theme of 'Improving our Art'.

Keynote lead

The event will open with a short performance by the St Helen's Youth Band, followed by keynote speaker, Bramwell Tovey, the inspirational Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra.

It will be followed by an interactive discussion session tackling the conference topic, 'How do we improve our art?' facilitated by BBE's Sarah Baumann and Alex Parker.

After lunch, participants should have their instruments to hand for a fast-paced 10-minute masterclass with trombonist Carol Jarvis, which is sure to provide the perfect adrenaline boost ahead of the announcement of the winners of the Brass Band England Awards 2021.

Workshops

The afternoon 'Journey of Collaboration' workshop will be led by composer Liz Lane, before the event concludes with ae Panel Discussion on the theme of 'The Creative Case for Diversity' led by Arts Council England's Director of Diversity, Abid Hussain.

The day's events will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded content that will be free to access to all who register in advance.

Events will be streamed by BrassPass.tv with opportunity for those watching at home to send in questions and participate in workshops.

Free and accessible

A BBE spokesperson stated: "The Conference is for anyone and everyone with an interest in banding, with this year's topic, 'Improving our art', accessible to band players, managers, and conductors alike.

It is our opportunity as a community to come together (although still virtually) to celebrate what we do, network with others and hear from inspirational speakers within our sector."

The day's events will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded content that will be free to access to all who register in advance4BR

Book for free access

The Brass Band Conference is free to access for everyone, and recordings of the sessions will be available after the day's events.

Book your free place for the Conference via the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D194%26reset%3D1

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=192&reset=1

Timetable:

9.00am: AGM

This year's Brass Bands England (BBE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held via Zoom, prior to the Brass Band Conference. Register your place on the BBE website.

10.30am: St Helen's Youth Brass Band Performance

10.40am: Introduction and Welcome from Brass Bands England's CEO Kenny Crookston

10.50am: Keynote Address from Bramwell Tovey

11.50am: An exciting announcementâ€¦

12.15pm: Facilitated Discussion — 'How do we improve our art?'

1.00pm: Lunch

1.45pm: 10-minute Masterclass with Carol Jarvis — Effective Warm Ups

1.55pm: Presentation of The Brass Band England Awards 2021 by BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy

2.20pm: A Journey of Collaboration with Liz Lane

3.10pm: Panel Discussion — The Creative Case for Diversity

4.20pm: Closing remarks from BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cONCORD

Report & Result: 2021 Aalborg Music Festival

September 15 • Danish champion Concord Brass Band warms up for title defense with victory at Aalborg Festival

Willebroek

Last chord call for Willebroek Solo contest

September 15 • There is still time for players to enter the Willebroek Solo Competition and claim a share of a hefty prize fund.

BBE Conference

BBE Conference details announced

September 15 • Bramwell Tovey will provide the keynote speech to a free BBE Conference with the online theme 'Improving our Art'.

Dutot

Death of Pierre Dutot

September 15 • French brass movement mourns passing of one of its greatest performers and teachers.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET - We now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you from a great team of experiences players.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top