Free skunkmusic on offer...

A series of free masterclasses that can be enjoyed by anyone across the world is being launched later this month. All you have to do is register and set your alarm clock...

Skunk
  The series is free for anyone around the musical world

Thursday, 16 September 2021

        

A leading independent music provider will be hosting a new series of free online international Masterclasses.

Free sessions

Skunkworks Productions from New South Wales in Australia will host the free sessions from international instrumental clinicians, as well as workshops and lessons, solo competitions, instrument repair advice, beginner drum classes, a Music Directors session, child safety, music choices and licensing forums as part of their global outreach programme.

Run in collaboration with the New South Wales Band Association and the Victorian Bands League the series will features stars such as brass bands stars Harmen Vanhoorne, Tom Hutchinson, Glenn Van Looy and Sheona White, as well as orchestral heavyweights such as Steve Rosse, Frank Celata and Emma Sholl.

First free series

The first free series kicks off between Sunday 26th September and Wednesday 29th September via the Zoom platform.

And you can out yourself forward for as many classes as you wish — including areas away from the brass band world such as community singing, woodwind and percussion.

Window of opportunity

Skunkworks Productions Limited is an independent arts business that is committed to providing opportunities for community arts organisations and aspiring artists, with Director Colin Harrison telling 4BR: "Although restrictions and uncertainty still remain across the world, it is our hope that through the talent and generosity of these clinicians, we can provide a free window of opportunity to help and inspire musicians across the world.

The Masterclasses are provided free of charge to the participants as we firmly believe that music and access to world-class clinicians should not be exclusively for those that can afford it."

Just check out what we have to offer and join in — its free, fun and will be fantasticSkunkworks

Join us!

He added: "We want to connect people together across the world — so the timings are such that people in the UK and Europe will be able to join in without it being at too difficult an hour.

Just check out what we have to offer and join in — its free, fun and will be fantastic."

Find out more and register



Colin stated that funding for the initiative comes from Besson, Yamaha, Geneva, Hal Leonard and a number of local banding associations.

https://skunkworksproductions.com.au/

        

