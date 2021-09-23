Scottish duo aims for more National success

Scottish banding will be hoping to celebrate yet more National success in London next weekend as Whitburn and Bon Accord fly the Saltire flag in Kensington Gore.

Although Scottish banding has not sent a full-strength battalion of bands to the National Finals this year due to the disruptive effects of Covid-19, both Whitburn and Bon Accord will be looking to build on the encouraging results posted by representatives at Cheltenham last weekend as they get ready for their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kingdom Brass claimed the First Section title with Annan Town securing a top-six finish in the Second, whilst Langholm gave a fine account of themselves in the Third Section.

Championship contenders

Now it is the turn of the Championship contenders as Scotland looks to bring back the famous silver trophy over Hadrian's Wall for only the third time.

Unfortunately, the current Scottish champion, the cooperation band, had to withdraw from the event.

However, with Whitburn recently victorious at the recent Dr Martin contest and Bon Accord determined to make their mark at the contest on their first appearance back since 1983, there are realistic hopes of another encouraging 'National' showing.

Whitburn will be conducted by Garry Cutt, who guided them to third place at the contest in 2019.

With protocols in place at their headquarters, the band has been enjoying working with the 'Marple Maestro' and are certainly looking to make their mark once more at Kensington Gore.

Confident and excited

Whitburn Chairman Charlie Farren told 4BR: "We're both confident and excited to be back.

We are very proud of what we achieved during the lockdown with our online banding performances and it held us on good stead when we returned to live contest performing at the Dr Martin Contest. Garry is a wonderful conductor and we are really looking forward to the weekend."

Bon Accord return

Bon-Accord qualified for the event by securing the runner-up spot at the Scottish Championships under professional conductor Adam Cooke, topped by winning a brace of coveted individual awards.

The weekend marks their first appearance back at the Royal Albert Hall since 1983 — although they have certainly had to be patient as they endured another 12 month wait following their 2020 qualification with the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions.

During that time they worked hard with weekly quizzes, online rehearsals, virtual performances, and an online Christmas concert to lift everyone's spirits and now, finally they have their performance of 'Heroes' to look forward to.

Really excited

"As with all bands, this has not been a normal run-up to a National Championships but we were lucky in being able to organise outside rehearsal accommodation from early December so small groups could rehearse together,"explained Secretary Ann Murray.

"We have been meeting with strict COVID protocols in place. "The band is really excited about representing Scotland and having the opportunity to perform in the Albert Hall."

