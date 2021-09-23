                 

*
Tredegar set for busy National weekend

Welsh champion will combine contest and concert appearances on the National Finals weekend.

  The band will play at the Albert Hall and in Ardingly next weekend

Thursday, 23 September 2021

        

Welsh champion Tredegar is looking forward to a busy National Finals weekend as they combine their Royal Albert Hall contest appearance with a welcome return to Ardingly College in West Sussex.

Ardingly welcome

The band has been welcomed to Ardingly in the past and the day will see players undertake a series of workshops and masterclasses before their afternoon concert performance which will also feature solo performances from some of the students.

Speaking about the weekend MD Ian Porthouse said: "The visit to Ardingly is a great way to relax after the stresses of the contest at the Albert Hall. We enjoy such a warm welcome, and it's great to be able to work with Richard Stafford and his talented students once again."

The concert takes place at Ardingly College (RH17 6SQ) on Sunday 3rd October at 3.00pm.

Amersham

The band will also be making another trip up the M4 in October when they join forces with the Amersham Band organisation for a joint concert on Saturday October 23rd in the wonderful auditorium of Pipers Corner School.

That event will see the band link up with Amersham Band and will culminate in a massed band performance to round things off.

We want to attract a new audience to come and listen to what brass bands have to offer — and linking up with progressive organisations such as Ardingly and Amersham Band shows that others share that ambitionIan Porthouse

Future endeavours

Tredegar MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR that getting back out and performing directly to the public is going to be a key aim of the band's future artistic endeavours.

"We have been busy organising a busy schedule of projects and events for the rest of the year and well into 2022 and beyond — including contests and recordings as well as exciting projects and high profile performance opportunities.

We want to attract a new audience to come and listen to what brass bands have to offer — and linking up with progressive organisations such as Ardingly and Amersham Band shows that others share that ambition."

        

