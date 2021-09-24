New lead at Blaenavon

Dr Christian Jenkins will spearhead the exciting musical developments at Blaenavon Town Band.

Blaenavon Town Band has announced the appointment of its new Musical Director.

Dr Christian Jenkins will take on the role with immediate effect, bringing with him extensive experience of the Welsh banding scene, including successful tenures at Briton Ferry Silver Band and as a freelance conductor.

A band spokesmen told 4BR: "It's fantastic news that someone of Christian's experience has agreed to lead us as we continue to rebuild. We are looking forward to working with him to consolidate our progress and develop the potential of our younger players."



The band will be making its long-awaited return to rehearsals next week, whilst the development of the next generation of young musical talent will be on show at a local showcase event next month.

Speaking about the appointment, Christian commented: "I'm delighted to be taking up the role. Having worked with the band a few times in the past, I'm really looking forward to rekindling the relationship and strong rapport we shared.

The band committee and I have already been discussing our shared vision for the future and have some exciting ideas as to how we take things forward. The band is one with a proud and rich history, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this next chapter!"