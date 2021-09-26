                 

*
banner

News

Wilby marks Vaughan Williams celebration at European Championship

A new commission from Prof Philip Wilby celebrating the life and work of Ralph Vaughan Williams will form the competitive musical centrepiece of the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham

Wilby
  The work has been written by Prof Philip Wilby

Sunday, 26 September 2021

        

'Saints Triumphant' — Diversions on Vaughan William' hymn 'Sine Nomine', has been announced as the set-work for the 2022 European Brass Band Championships.

Written by Prof Philip Wilby, it has been commissioned by Brass Bands England with support of the RVW Charitable Trust. It celebrates the 150th anniversary of the birth of the great English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 — 1958) and forms part of a major nationwide RVW150 celebration of his life and work.

Indelible mark

In his foreword note to the work Prof Wilby states: "Described by a recent Archbishop of Canterbury as 'A Christian Agnostic', Vaughan Williams was born the son of an Anglican clergyman, and was related to both the naturalist Charles Darwin and the potter Josiah Wedgewood.

His 'English Hymnal' has made an indelible mark on English musical life. His music forms a lifetime's backdrop for many musicians, and this composition for brass band, written under his shadow, is my tribute to his mighty example."

'Saints Triumphant' is based on the most famous of RVW's own hymn tunes, 'Sine Nomine', composed to be sung to the hymn 'For all the Saints who from their labours rest'.

Triumphant close

Prof Wilby adds: "It follows the text closely with a sequence of musical episodes, some combative, and some valedictory. It ends, as does the final verses of the hymn, with a triumphant close."

The work will be published by Kirklees Music and will be available in February for competing bands.

The work was revealed in an announcement made by Brass Bands England at its annual Conference, where Prof Wilby gave a fascinating keynote speech on the 'art' of brass band compositional writing — including a reference to his latest work.

It follows the text closely with a sequence of musical episodes, some combative, and some valedictory. It ends, as does the final verses of the hymn, with a triumphant closeProf Philip Wilby

Thrilled

Speaking about the commission CEO Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "We are absolutely thrilled. Prof Wilby is one of the greatest composers to written for our movement and this work is his fitting celebration of one of the greatest of all English composers.

We are immensely grateful to Prof Wilby for the composition which forms the musical centrepiece of the European Championship weekend."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

European

BBE provides Open English link to future Europeans

September 26 • Brass Bands England announces that its European Championship representatives will come from the British Open.

Awards

Award winners celebrated at BBE Conference

September 26 • The 2021 BBE Awards honoured inspirational youngsters, to on-line invention, community engagement, education, leadership and a lifetime of providing entertainment.

EBBA

Bond, Dobson and RVW add to musical tests for 2022 Euros

September 26 • Original works by Christopher Bond, Simon Dobson and Ralph Vaughan Williams add to the contesting attractions for the 2022 European Championships

Wilby

Wilby marks Vaughan Williams celebration at European Championship

September 26 • A new commission from Prof Philip Wilby celebrating the life and work of Ralph Vaughan Williams will form the competitive musical centrepiece of the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

September 26 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Garforth Brass

September 26 • Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking cornet players (positions negotiable) as the band prepares for forthcoming concerts and contests. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Shipston Town Band

September 25 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top