Result: 2021 Besson Swiss Open

Brass Band 13 Etoiles claimed the Swiss Open Championships for a record 13th time at Kultur- und Kongresszentrum Luzern on the weekend.

The twin-discipline contest saw the bands perform the set-work, 'Dynasty' by Peter Graham, followed later in the day by their own-choice orchestral transcription.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19, so Brass Band 13 Etoiles took to the stage under Frederic Theodoloz as the defending champion, giving a brace of outstanding performances to top both contest elements. The band's soprano player Jeremy Coquoz claimed the 'Best Soprano Cornet' prize.

2016 champion Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan was second, with the multiple National champion, Valaisia Brass Band, who last won the title in 2013, in third.

Result:



Set Work/Own Choice

Adjudicators: Carlo Balmelli; Ian Bousfield; Pascal Eicher; Maurice Hamers; Howard Lorriman

1. Brass Band 13 Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz): 175/178 = 353

2. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 173/176 = 349

3. Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc): 167/172 = 339

4. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 174/163 = 337

5. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Corsin Tuor): 174/158 = 332

6. Brass Band Fribourg (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 164/166 = 330

7. Brass Band Luzern Land (Roland Froscher): 167/162 = 329

8. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Christoph Luchsinger): 156/166 = 322

9. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth): 160/155 = 315