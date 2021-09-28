                 

News

National Youth Championship entries open

Youth bands at all levels are being invited to compete at the 2022 National Youth Band Championships.

Champs
  The Championships take place at Corby Business Academy

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

        

Entry for the 2022 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is now open via the Brass Bands England website.

Youth bands of all levels are invited to take part in the event, which will be held at Corby Business Academy in the East Midlands on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March.

Information for those wishing to enter is available in a Pre-Entry Pack covering all the details of how the event will be run and how to enter your band.

Sections

Bands can be entered for the following sections:

Besson Prodige Debut Section (18 and under)
Elementary Section (14 and under)
Intermediate Section (16 and under)
Championship Section (18 and under)

Debut section

The rebranded Besson Prodige Debut Section is the Youth Champs' non-competitive section for groups wishing to perform in an atmosphere without the pressure of competition.

Bands competing in this section can be of any standard, from those making their first tentative steps on stage through to established youth bands who wish to play without the pressure of competition.

For the Championship Section, BBE recently revealed that the test-piece will be 'Saint-SaÃ«ns Variations' by Philip Sparke.

Join us

Alex Parker, Brass Bands England's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager told 4BR: "We're thrilled to be bringing the Youth Champs back and we hope that as many bands as possible will be able to join us.

For band leaders thinking of taking part for the first time, we'd really encourage them to enter the Besson Prodige Debut Section which will provide a great opportunity for young players."

Registration

Youth Champs 2022 registration form and pre-entry information can be found on the Brass Bands England website, where spectator tickets can also currently be purchased at an early-bird price.

Places at the event are limited and bands will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for bands to submit their application is midnight on Friday 17th December 2021, or when available performing slots are filled.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=222&reset=1

BBE members will receive a discount of £25 on their band's entry fee.

Register:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=220&reset=1

        

Champs

