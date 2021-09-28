                 

Taylor made for the Albert Hall

The Fairey Band stalwart star will be heading to the Royal Albert Hall once again — backed by a raft of new collegues.

Tayor
  Brian Taylor will be hoping to add to his four National victories

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

        

Although the Fairey Band will take to the stage in London with eight new signings in the ranks for what will be a belated first major contest appearance under the baton of MD, Adam Cooke, one of their most famous stars will be notching up yet another Albert Hall appearance.

Inspirational

Taking his place on the front row cornet bench will be Brian Taylor, who joined the band 48 years ago, and who has been an inspirational performer in the famous blue uniform ever since.

He started working at the Fairey factory as an apprentice toolmaker when he was fifteen, which included attending college, progressing to a career in its engineering department.

He later became a peripatetic music teacher, tutoring at Salford University and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

It was great to be playing to a live audience again. The playing was fantastic, and it was great to listen to our new players in such good form. Now comes London and I can't waitBrian Taylor

Four victories

He will be hoping to add to his National Championship record of four memorable victories, although for the time being he was content to return to live performance at Dobcross Band Club last weekend.

"It was great to be playing to a live audience again. The playing was fantastic, and it was great to listen to our new players in such good form. Now comes London and I can't wait."

With thanks to Lorne Campbell (image copyrighted)

        

