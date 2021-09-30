New addition to Fairey name

One of the most successful National bands will take to the stage with an additional acronym to its name.

One of the most famous and successful bands in National Championship of Great Britain history will take to the stage with a renewed link to its proud past this weekend.

The Fairey Band, which has claimed the famous National trophy on nine occasions will now be known as the WFEL Fairey.

Established in 1937 by Sir Richard Fairey, founder of Fairey Aviation in Heaton Chapel, Stockport, the band has rehearsed on the company's manufacturing site ever since with numerous band members becoming employees.

Continued links

While the company has operated under several different names, the band has always retained the Fairey name, with the latest small but significant change re-emphasising the continued close links and support WFEL offers the band.

The band last claimed the National title in 2003, although it has not been out of the top-six at the event on its last eight appearances.

Optimism

A spokesperson told 4BR: "For the WFEL Fairey Band as with all bands, there has been a period of uncertainty and disruption; with the light at the end of the Covid tunnel now beginning to shine, it is hoped that we and the banding fraternity in the UK and across the world can begin to look to the future with hope, anticipation and increasing optimism."

In line with the name change, the band has also recently launched its new website which can be viewed at www.faireyband.com