Willebroek Solo Competition attracts 76 entrants

A worldwide audience will be able to enjoy competitors from six different countries.

Willebroek
  The competition has attracted 76 entrants

Thursday, 30 September 2021

        

It has been announced that 76 performers will take part in the forthcoming Willebroek Solo Competition.

The players come from six different countries for what the organisers told 4BR is sure to be a high-class competitive event that can be enjoyed both live at the Municipal Theatre of Willebroek or via the live stream on 23rd October.

The jury will consist of Kristien Schuurmans, Arthur Vanderhoeft, Bastien Baumet and Luc Vertommen. Each participant will receive a video of his or her performance, in collaboration with Yuja and CU Brass.

Very proud

A Willebroek spokesperson said: ""The organisation is very proud that we can offer so much to all the candidates, and they will offer much more to us and the audience all over the world in return.

We are very happy with the number of entrants, and it will be great to see and hear some of the finest young brass soloists in Europe perform."

The online and live audience also plays an important role during the competition. The participant with the most votes will receive a public prize of 250 Euros as part of the 5000 Euros prize fund."

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

