Butlin's keeps the door open for entries

You don't need an invitation to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival — so get in touch of you want to battle

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival has told 4BR that it is looking forward to welcoming as many bands as possible to its Skegness Resort on the weekend of 7th-10th January 2022.

It follows the news that it has extended its deadline for entries until 23rd October.

Invitation not required

The Festival Director Steve Walker said: "The extension has already been a success as it has enabled bands to make their decisions based on the return to contesting that is now taking place.

The whole event is open — it's not an invitation contest at any level, so we welcome enquiries to see how we can help and how we can continue to offer the warm welcome and value for money for people that the festival has become renowned for over the years."

Prize pots

The event continues to offer a huge prize pot of cash prizes in each section — including £10,000 for the top flight winners and £2,000 each for the Section 1-4 victors.

Steve also added that with significant changes to entry requirements for the youth, British Open solo and ensemble events, there is now something for everyone to enjoy and consider.

He added: "We are really excited to be able to host our Brass Band Festival again and would like to encourage as many members of the brass band community as possible to come and join us. If your band is looking for a first event in a long time then there may be no better choice than Butlin's"

Entries:

Entries are currently being processed through the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/

Registrations received by midnight on 23rd October will be eligible for a £25 discount on the £100 fee. There's also a further discount on offer for BBE member bands.

Full information:



Full information and pricing can be found at:

To book break



To book your Butlin's break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.