                 

*
banner

News

Butlin's keeps the door open for entries

You don't need an invitation to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival — so get in touch of you want to battle

Butlins
  The event will kick start the 2022 contesting year

Thursday, 30 September 2021

        

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival has told 4BR that it is looking forward to welcoming as many bands as possible to its Skegness Resort on the weekend of 7th-10th January 2022.

It follows the news that it has extended its deadline for entries until 23rd October.

Invitation not required

The Festival Director Steve Walker said: "The extension has already been a success as it has enabled bands to make their decisions based on the return to contesting that is now taking place.

The whole event is open — it's not an invitation contest at any level, so we welcome enquiries to see how we can help and how we can continue to offer the warm welcome and value for money for people that the festival has become renowned for over the years."

Prize pots

The event continues to offer a huge prize pot of cash prizes in each section — including £10,000 for the top flight winners and £2,000 each for the Section 1-4 victors.

Steve also added that with significant changes to entry requirements for the youth, British Open solo and ensemble events, there is now something for everyone to enjoy and consider.

He added: "We are really excited to be able to host our Brass Band Festival again and would like to encourage as many members of the brass band community as possible to come and join us. If your band is looking for a first event in a long time then there may be no better choice than Butlin's"

Entries:

Entries are currently being processed through the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/

Registrations received by midnight on 23rd October will be eligible for a £25 discount on the £100 fee. There's also a further discount on offer for BBE member bands.

Full information:


Full information and pricing can be found at:

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=181&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Youth Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=182&reset=1

Butlin's British Open Solo Championship 2022 (Solo Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=183&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Small Ensemble Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=184&reset=1

To book break


To book your Butlin's break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Butlins

Butlin's keeps the door open for entries

September 30 • You don't need an invitation to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival — so get in touch of you want to battle

Willebroek

Willebroek Solo Competition attracts 76 entrants

September 30 • A worldwide audience will be able to enjoy competitors from six different countries.

River City

River City looking for big finisher from composers

September 30 • The leading American brass band has launched a brand new Composer Competition to round off its 40th season celebrations with a big finisher.

Goodhsaw

Ashworth and Goodshaw reach final chord

September 30 • The musical partnership between David W Ashworth and BMP Goodshaw Band has come to an end.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

September 28 • 1st Horn & 2nd Baritone & Bb Bass.. Concert Brass Poynton. We are currently rehearsing in St Georges Hall.. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals. No Contesting: Half a dozen jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00pm to 10.00pm

Chadderton Band

September 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

September 28 • Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET.. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.. Concerts and contests planned.. .

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top