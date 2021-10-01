Whitburn takes Voyager detour ahead of London

The Scottish challenger took time out from their Albert Hall preparations to record a brand new youth band work by composer Cameron Mabon.

Whitburn Band took a break from rehearsing for their appearance at the National Championship of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend by taking time to make a video recording of the first of three new works for youth bands by Scottish composers.

Composers Project

The music by Alan Fernie, Cameron Mabon and Iain Mundy has been specifically written as part of a 'SBBA Composers Project' which was made possible through funding from Creative Scotland.

Each composer will conduct his own music, with the first recording session featuring 'Voyager', a new work by Cameron Mabon, a teacher at Berwickshire High School who studied music at Edinburgh University and who is actively involved with several bands in the Borders.

Thanks

A SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Just Music who will publish each of the compositions and to proprietor Nigel Durno, for the video productions. A special thank though to Whitburn who took time out of their London preparations to record the work."

The recording can be enjoyed at: https://youtu.be/Gibsuy6LUBM