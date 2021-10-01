                 

Norway reopens to the sound of Brass and Wind

Norway returns to musical normality this weekend with three days of wonderful contemporary music making at the BrassWind.festival.

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

After 562 days of cancelations, lockdowns and strict social rules and regulations, Norway has finally reopened just in time for music lovers to enjoy the return of the annual contemporary music festival, BrassWind.

This year's festival takes place from Friday 1st — Sunday 3rd October at the Lungegaardens Kulturarena in Bergen and has been run by Manger Musikklag with Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen acting as its Artistic Director since 2004.

New music

The festival brings together bands and ensembles and invites the public to hear new music written for the medium.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Every year there are world premieres featured — a remarkable lineage that over the years has added greatly to the banding repertoire. This is something that Manger Musikklag is very proud of.

This year is no exception either and there will be 15 new works given their premieres over the course of the weekend!"

Groups, ensembles and bands

11 different groups will perform over the 3 days — including all types and levels of ensemble; from the school band of Manger Skulemusikklag, a trumpet ensemble from Langhaugen (a music-orientated 6th form college), through to amateur bands from 4th Section to Championship standard, and professional ensembles such as The Band of the Norwegian Navy.

Saturday will be rounded off with a concert from Manger Musikklag under the direction of Maria Molund, an exciting young conductor who has already made a critically acclaimed name for herself in Norway.

His substantive new work entitled, 'The Amusement Park' features the percussion section of Manger Musikklag as they lead the listener through the dark and disturbing soundscape of a derelict funfair4BR

Major works

There will also be music from English composers Judith Bingham and Liz Lane alongside the second movement of Torstein Aagard-Nilsen's major brass band composition, 'Cantigas'.

In addition the concert will feature premieres from Manger's 20 year old tuba player Jonas Puntervoll, and from Craig Farr, the renowned percussionist with the Norwegian Navy Band.

His substantive new work entitled, 'The Amusement Park' features the percussion section of Manger Musikklag as they lead the listener through the dark and disturbing soundscape of a derelict funfair.

        

bRASWWIND

