                 

*
banner

News

Easington gains extra financial Watt power

Easington Colliery Band will continue to benefit from the support of the man behind the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club to secure their future in the heart of their local community and beyond.

Michael Watt
  Michael Watt has been a proactive supporter of the band for a number of years

Friday, 08 October 2021

        

There was extra great news for Easington Colliery Band following their success in winning the top section of the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest on the weekend.

Michael Watt, the co-owner of the iconic Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London, confirmed that he will continue his sponsorship and support of the band into the future.

Heart of community

The New Zealand entrepreneur, who spends his working life between the UK, Ireland and his homeland has been a proactive follower of the band's progress in recent years.

Through his advice and financial assistance, they have been able to build for the future within the heart of their local community by refurbishing the old colliery pay office, creating a larger rehearsal space with adjoining classrooms and launching a community cafe.

He is now looking forward to visiting Easington again in the near future and seeing the new bandroom and the facilities for himself.

Guarantee future

Band spokesperson Peter Lawson told 4BR: "Michael rang me last week wishing the band luck for the forthcoming Bolsover Festival of Brass. He also told me to let the band know that he wanted to guarantee the future of the band by continuing his sponsorship for many more years.

I was so glad to call him on Monday morning to let him know of our victory in the competition and he was so pleased and proud of us."

I was so glad to call him on Monday morning to let him know of our victory in the competition and he was so pleased and proud of usPeter Lawson

Next phase

The next phase of Easington's long term plans is already under way with the formation of a junior section and music academy to serve the local area — one which has encountered severe social and economic problems since the closure of its colliery.

Peter added: "Things are looking more prosperous these days and the local councillors, David Boyes and Angela Surtees, have been instrumental in bringing about some degree of prosperity back to the area.

There is still a long way to go but the signs are there, and tourism is on the increase, particularly visitors to the local nature reserves, beaches and the England Coast Path which passes within 200 yards of the bandroom as well as the Billy Elliott fans who still walk around the streets opposite the bandroom taking in the many sights where the movie was filmed over 20 years ago.

Now though they will be able to stop off and enjoy the band too."

        

TAGS: RMT Easington Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

fODENS

Steam, silver and success

October 8 • Foden's Band enjoy worldwide media interest — but keep local traditions close at hand

Geneva

Geneva continues link to banding's future

October 8 • The Geneva Group continued its long term investment in the future of the banding movement in the UK at the Royal Albert Hall and Bolsover Festival of Brass on the weekend.

Michael Watt

Easington gains extra financial Watt power

October 8 • Easington Colliery Band will continue to benefit from the support of the man behind the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club to secure their future in the heart of their local community and beyond.

EBBA

EBBA invites Composer entries

October 7 • There are hefty prizes on offer for the successful composers at the European Composers Competition.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

October 7 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Farnworth and Walkden Band

October 7 • Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for:. â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable). â€¢ Solo Trombone. â€¢ Percussion. The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.

DIGGLE BAND

October 6 • Diggle Band Saddleworth 2nd section are looking to appoint an experienced Resident Conductor to take the band forward. We have a sensible calendar of concerts and contests .The band rehearse every Tuesday at Diggle Band Club 7.45 -10pm.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top