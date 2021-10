4BR catches up with Mareika Gray to talk about Ratby Co-operative's remarkable fifth place finish at the National Championships at the Royal Albert Hall — one that came in just a three week period of preparation.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Mareika Gray to look back on a truly remarkable personal and banding performance at the Royal Albert Hall last weekend.

Not only did Mareika become the first female conductor to lead a band to a top-six finish at the event, Ratby secured a superb fifth place after accepting the invitation to compete just three weeks before the contest took place.

Mareika talks about how it all came about...