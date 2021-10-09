Staffordshire to return to Spring Festival

A delighted Staffordshire Band will return to the Senior Trophy in 2022 following their qualification at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass.

The Staffordshire Band will be returning to the British Open Spring Festival in 2022 after they accepted the invitation the compete in the Senior Trophy following their qualification as the highest placed eligible band at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass contest.

Solid evidence

It provides further evidence of the encouraging progress made by the Midlands band which has been solidly rebuilding over the last two years under the baton of Craig Williams.

The band showed its determination to grasp the opportunity to perform to a worldwide audience at the event by competing in both the Championship and First Section — coming 5th and 3rd respectively.

Hard work

"We really are delighted with the news,"Craig told 4BR. "It's another step forward for what is a close-knit, very supportive band set-up. The hard work of the players is really paying off and we are performing with a great deal of consistency now in rehearsals and on the concert and contest stage."

He added: "The Bolsover contest is a great event — friendly as well as competitive and the invitation has given us a great lift on what was a super day. I'm delighted for the players who have done everything I have asked of them.

They are a wonderful group, hard working and realistic so we know there is more to do before we can look ahead to the Areas and to that appearance in Blackpool."

Thanks

A spokesperson for the Bolsover contest added: "Our thanks go to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for once again extending the invitation for a band to compete at the Spring Festival series for our event. It gives an additional attraction for competing bands and we wish Staffordshire Band all the very best."