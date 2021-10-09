                 

*
banner

News

Staffordshire to return to Spring Festival

A delighted Staffordshire Band will return to the Senior Trophy in 2022 following their qualification at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass.

Staffordhsure
  The Staffordshire Band will now return to the Spring Festival series in 2022

Saturday, 09 October 2021

        

The Staffordshire Band will be returning to the British Open Spring Festival in 2022 after they accepted the invitation the compete in the Senior Trophy following their qualification as the highest placed eligible band at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass contest.

Solid evidence

It provides further evidence of the encouraging progress made by the Midlands band which has been solidly rebuilding over the last two years under the baton of Craig Williams.

The band showed its determination to grasp the opportunity to perform to a worldwide audience at the event by competing in both the Championship and First Section — coming 5th and 3rd respectively.

Hard work

"We really are delighted with the news,"Craig told 4BR. "It's another step forward for what is a close-knit, very supportive band set-up. The hard work of the players is really paying off and we are performing with a great deal of consistency now in rehearsals and on the concert and contest stage."

He added: "The Bolsover contest is a great event — friendly as well as competitive and the invitation has given us a great lift on what was a super day. I'm delighted for the players who have done everything I have asked of them.

They are a wonderful group, hard working and realistic so we know there is more to do before we can look ahead to the Areas and to that appearance in Blackpool."

The hard work of the players is really paying off and we are performing with a great deal of consistency now in rehearsals and on the concert and contest stageMD, Craig Williams

Thanks

A spokesperson for the Bolsover contest added: "Our thanks go to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for once again extending the invitation for a band to compete at the Spring Festival series for our event. It gives an additional attraction for competing bands and we wish Staffordshire Band all the very best."

        

TAGS: Staffordshire

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

National Youth Reunion Band to perform at Butlins

October 9 • 70 years of inspirational music making will be celebrated at the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival.

NYBBS

2022 National Youth Band of Scotland on-line applications now open

October 9 • Makes sure you find out more about the exciting opportunities that come with being a member of the NYBBS — and its Childrens' Band.

Staffordhsure

Staffordshire to return to Spring Festival

October 9 • A delighted Staffordshire Band will return to the Senior Trophy in 2022 following their qualification at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass.

Tred

Tredegar ready for Epic link with Amersham

October 8 • Two banding organisations with a community ethos at their heart will join forces later this month for an epic concert day.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

October 7 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Farnworth and Walkden Band

October 7 • Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for:. â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable). â€¢ Solo Trombone. â€¢ Percussion. The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.

DIGGLE BAND

October 6 • Diggle Band Saddleworth 2nd section are looking to appoint an experienced Resident Conductor to take the band forward. We have a sensible calendar of concerts and contests .The band rehearse every Tuesday at Diggle Band Club 7.45 -10pm.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top