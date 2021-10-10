New MD at Enderby

Steve Phillips has been appointed as the new Musical Director at Enderby Band

The Enderby Band has announced the appointment of Steve Phillips as their new Musical Director.

With a Salvation Army background and Batchelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Salford he has spent extended spells living abroad with his career as a School Principal and Inspector.

Extensive experience

However, he has also gained extensive experience over the past 25 years conducting Championship, First and Second section bands in Yorkshire, the Midlands and London & Southern Counties areas.

These include tenures with Bedford Town and City of Cambridge Bands, as well as with Carlton Main Frickley as resident conductor and guest spells with the likes of Sellers International, Yorkshire Imperial Metals and Hepworth Bands.

Excited

Talking about the appointment he said: "I'm so excited to take on the role. Everyone is committed to what they do and are really keen to continue their progression in the Championship Section.

My first engagement will be at the forthcoming Wychavon contest and I can't wait to get started."

Steve's drive, communication skills and knowledge impressed us all and we are looking forward to what we hope is a long and successful time together Ian Hayto, Ban Chairman

Advertisement

Clear direction

In response, Chairman, Ian Hayto added: "We have a clear direction for the band and we are sure Steve is the right person to fulfil those ambitions.

Steve's drive, communication skills and knowledge impressed us all and we are looking forward to what we hope is a long and successful time together."