                 

*
banner

News

Carlton Main Frickley thank incredible Abbotts

Yorkshire band takes opportunity to provide an emotional thank-you to their inspirational principal cornet after she calls a halt to her role after 19 years.

Kirsty
  Kirsty's playing was always a remarkable focal point of excellence with the band

Friday, 15 October 2021

        

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has taken the opportunity to express its thanks and best wishes to Kirsty Abbotts, following her decision to step down as principal cornet after 19 years in the role with the band.

Enormous contribution

They stated: "On behalf of all members past and present, the committee would like to publicly thank Kirsty for the enormous contribution she's made over the last 19 years.

It feels impossible to put into words the magnitude of what Kirsty has done for the band and the incredible performances she has delivered — not just on the contest stage, but in concerts all over the UK and Europe, and week in week out in rehearsals.

Everyone in the banding world will have heard Kirsty, applauded her many awards and know the special talent that she is, but her contribution has been much bigger than just her incredible playing."

Behind the scenes

They added: "Her support and hard work behind the scenes — both in and out of committee roles has been exceptional.

Quite simply, when the band has needed her, Kirsty has always been there on stage and off stage. No one could be a more committed or determined bandsperson.

By our rough calculations Kirsty has been to around 15% of all the rehearsals the band has ever had since its formation in 1884 — a pretty decent record!

The band is sad to see Kirsty go, but we recognise that the timing is right for her, and so we wish her all the love and good luck in the world. We know we won't be strangers and hope very much that one day maybe we'll see Kirsty in the bandroom once again."

Everyone in the banding world will have heard Kirsty, applauded her many awards and know the special talent that she is, but her contribution has been much bigger than just her incredible playingCarlton Main Frickley

Personal thanks

On a more personal note, Ray Sykes, Band Chairman added: "Over the years I've known Kirsty, I can't recall the number of people who have been brought to tears by her style and elegance.

Through good times and bad times and there have been some, believe me, her positive approach to life has been inspirational.

He added: "I've always said that she's not just a great friend but more like a second daughter to me and she always will be. Although this news is absolutely devastating, her decision to leave the band would not have been taken lightly, far from it, but I'm sure that it is the right one for her.

I for one will miss her dearly and she knows she will always have my full support in whatever the future holds for her.

From everyone at Carlton Main Frickley we wish her all the very best for the future and my door and the bandroom door will always be open to her."

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eimaher

The Vikings have been coming again and again over the years

October 15 • The Wobplay recording platform now has a fantastic selection box of great Eikanger Bjorsvik CD recordings for you to enjoy.

Kirsty

Carlton Main Frickley thank incredible Abbotts

October 15 • Yorkshire band takes opportunity to provide an emotional thank-you to their inspirational principal cornet after she calls a halt to her role after 19 years.

Kpaitol

Kapitol issues details of Covid-19 follow-up

October 15 • Bands who took part in Cheltenham and London will be contacted by Kapitol as part of their post-Covid-19 review process.

NIBA

NIBA Championships to be broadcast

October 14 • The brass band competitions from the the contest in Armagh will be broadcast for the banding world to enjoy.

What's on »

Godalming Band - Autumn Concert with Godalming Band

Saturday 16 October • Godalming United Church, Bridge Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 3DU GU7 3DU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Staines Brass

October 15 • Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

Shipston Town Band

October 14 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Uppermill Band

October 12 • UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top