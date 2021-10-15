Carlton Main Frickley thank incredible Abbotts

Yorkshire band takes opportunity to provide an emotional thank-you to their inspirational principal cornet after she calls a halt to her role after 19 years.

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has taken the opportunity to express its thanks and best wishes to Kirsty Abbotts, following her decision to step down as principal cornet after 19 years in the role with the band.

Enormous contribution

They stated: "On behalf of all members past and present, the committee would like to publicly thank Kirsty for the enormous contribution she's made over the last 19 years.

It feels impossible to put into words the magnitude of what Kirsty has done for the band and the incredible performances she has delivered — not just on the contest stage, but in concerts all over the UK and Europe, and week in week out in rehearsals.

Everyone in the banding world will have heard Kirsty, applauded her many awards and know the special talent that she is, but her contribution has been much bigger than just her incredible playing."

Behind the scenes

They added: "Her support and hard work behind the scenes — both in and out of committee roles has been exceptional.

Quite simply, when the band has needed her, Kirsty has always been there on stage and off stage. No one could be a more committed or determined bandsperson.

By our rough calculations Kirsty has been to around 15% of all the rehearsals the band has ever had since its formation in 1884 — a pretty decent record!

The band is sad to see Kirsty go, but we recognise that the timing is right for her, and so we wish her all the love and good luck in the world. We know we won't be strangers and hope very much that one day maybe we'll see Kirsty in the bandroom once again."

Personal thanks

On a more personal note, Ray Sykes, Band Chairman added: "Over the years I've known Kirsty, I can't recall the number of people who have been brought to tears by her style and elegance.

Through good times and bad times and there have been some, believe me, her positive approach to life has been inspirational.

He added: "I've always said that she's not just a great friend but more like a second daughter to me and she always will be. Although this news is absolutely devastating, her decision to leave the band would not have been taken lightly, far from it, but I'm sure that it is the right one for her.

I for one will miss her dearly and she knows she will always have my full support in whatever the future holds for her.

From everyone at Carlton Main Frickley we wish her all the very best for the future and my door and the bandroom door will always be open to her."