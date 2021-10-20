                 

Geneva's stamp of heritage

21 years of Geneva Instrument manufacturing has been celebrated with a new video production from the company.

Geneva
  Geneva Instruments have reached across the world

Wednesday, 20 October 2021

        

The Geneva Group has produced a brand new video that charts the heritage of its journey over the last 21 years.

CEO and Founder Tim Oldroyd talks about the inspiration behind his desire to manufacture instruments that enhance the performance of players of all levels — from students starting on their own musical journey to world class artists playing to audiences in the finest concert halls across the world.

Stamp of heritage

He describes that the inspiration also has a stamp of the heritage of what is best too — the core foundation stone being the superb sound quality and intonation allied to outstanding build quality, which includes the now famous instrument engraving.

That has seen the company link with performers such as Phillip McCann and Glenn Van Looy, as well as the stars of the Black Dyke Band such as Richard Marshall, Dan Thomas, Gavin Saynor, Siobhan Bates and Stephanie Wilkins.

They talk about why they perform on Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal instruments and how they are working with the company to help further develop Geneva instruments to help other players.

We understand the brass band market and we know we produce world class instruments to meet the needs and demands of playersGeneva Group

Growing base

Tim Oldroyd told 4BR: "We understand the brass band market and we know we produce world class instruments to meet the needs and demands of players.

That has seen us invest in the long term development of our instrument ranges and to invest back into the communities and the bands that form our growing customer base."

To enjoy

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZsSTfCpz9k

        

