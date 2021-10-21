                 

Flowers sop star signs for BBE

Paul Richards will bring his years of business as well as playing experience and excellence to his new role as a trustee of Brass Bands England.

Paul Richards
  Paul Richards brings musical as well business expertise to his new role

Thursday, 21 October 2021

        

Flowers soprano cornet star Paul Richards Paul Richards has been elected to join the board of trustees of Brass Bands England. It follows his election that took place at BBE's Annual General Meeting

In addition to his playing excellence Paul has extensive business experience, having worked in senior roles for British Gas, Homeserve and the AA.

Delighted

Paul commented: "I'm delighted. There is so much that we as a community can be proud of, but there's also a lot to do to help bands move on from COVID-19, to reach new audiences and to find new talent.

I'm thrilled to become part of BBE and look forward to supporting them in their objectives."

In response BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy added: "We are very happy to welcome Paul during this vital period as we resume banding activity.

I know that he has a strong desire to give something back to the banding community, and his leadership skills, business acumen and banding experience will all be of huge benefit to influencing BBE's direction and impact."

Thanks

Paul replaces Max Stannard who is stepping down from the BBE Board after six years. Max has played a vital role in shaping BBE's youth initiatives as well as facilitating important events such as BBE Conferences.

Mike Kilroy added: "I'd also like to thank Max for his hard work and endeavour. His insights and enthusiasm, particularly around BBE's work with young people have had a hugely positive impact on our activities."

We are very happy to welcome Paul during this vital period as we resume banding activity

Re-election

The BBE AMG also saw the re-election of long-serving Board members Gary Walczak and Shirley Woodward.

Recruitment for the Brass Bands England Board of Trustees will resume in 2022 ahead of its Annual General Meeting in September, and the organisation welcomes applications from across the banding community and beyond.

Find out more

To find out more about the BBE Trustees and their work go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/about-us/our-trustees

        

