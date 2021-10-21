Pemberton and Webster to help revitalise Salvation Army link

A new musical initiative hopes to renew a musical link between the banding movement and the Salvation Army.

Pemberton DW Band is linking up with the Salvation Army to provide a new approach to try and revitalise the opportunity for players and audiences alike to enjoy its great sources of music.

It takes place in Leicester next month, with the band joined by Besson artist Roger Webster, who will provide an afternoon masterclass as well as being he guest soloist in the evening.

Treasure trove

Speaking to 4BR, Musical Director Ben Dixon said: "The Salvation Army has a treasure trove of brass band music that is rarely heard on a regular basis by concert audiences.

Corp Bands used to undertake 'Away Weekends' where it would be spotlighted in services and events, but these have declined over the years and so there is a danger that wonderful repertoire may be lost forever."

This is the first of the initiatives we want to put in place, so please come along. The masterclass and solos by Roger are sure to be inspirational and there is also plenty of great music to enjoy too Ben Dixon

Advertisement

Connection

He added: "Not only do we want to perform the music ourselves, but by making the connection to the Salvation Army we can also help get people back for whatever their reason to link up to the local Corps and to enjoy the music on offer."

Ben concluded: "This is the first of the initiatives we want to put in place, so please come along. The masterclass and solos by Roger are sure to be inspirational and there is also plenty of great music to enjoy too."

Time and place

Saturday 20th of November

Leicester South Salvation Army Hall

Saffron Road

South Wigston

LE18 4UZ

The masterclass with Roger Webster will start at 3.00pm

The concert will start at 7.00pm