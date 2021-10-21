New trom signing for Carlton Main Frickley

Joe Heartfield, one of the UK's rising trombone talents has been signed by Carlton Main Frickley Band.

Carlton Main Frickley Band has announced the signing of Joe Heartfield on solo trombone.

He joins after enjoying a three year tenure at fellow Yorkshire top-flight rivals Rothwell Temperance and will take over from Matthew Brown who has stepped down after relocating to Huntingdon.

Rising stars

Speaking about the appointment MD, Ian McElligott said he was delighted the band had been able sign one of the UK banding movement's rising stars.

"We're all really excited that Joe has joined us. He has played with us before so will fit straight into a fantastic section. He continues our ethos in signing young talent and we look forward to him leading the section for many years to come."

He added: "We would like to publicly thank Matthew. What he has delivered on and off the stand for us has been fantastic and we all wish him well for the next chapter in his life."

Carlton Main have had some fantastic players in this seat over the years so I'm honoured to be in this position and can't wait for the challenges ahead! Joe Heartfield

Advertisement

Contest debut

Joe's contest debut will be at next month's Brass in Concert Championship under the direction of Allan Withington — and it is a something he is really looking forward to.

"It is going to be great working with everyone at Carlton Main. I just wanted to thank everyone at the Rothwell for supporting me. I am so grateful for my time with them and have so many happy memories.

Carlton Main have had some fantastic players in this seat over the years so I'm honoured to be in this position and can't wait for the challenges ahead!"