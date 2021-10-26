Global links for Tredegar Euph star

Welsh champion's Taiwanese euphonium star is building his teaching connections across the globe from his new home in South Wales.

Tredegar Band's solo euphonium star Yu-Han Yang continues to build worldwide connections to euphonium and low brass students across the globe.

Now based in Newport in South Wales, the Besson Performance Artist has a busy schedule of on-line teaching lessons with students in his home country of Taiwan, but is now keen to link up with players in Europe and the UK.

Huge impression

The 2020 4BR Player of the Year won the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition title in Korea against 58 worldwide competitors, and also led his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble to victory at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition.

He has since made a huge impression with his performances with the Welsh champion and is now keen to develop his teaching commitments from his new base.

Help

He told 4BR: "I want to help players at all levels — especially youngsters and students who wish to develop their skills and practice regimes.

The new technology we have available now makes on-line lessons ideal for anyone anywhere in the world, so all they need to do is get in touch."

Yu-Han is offering comprehensive 1-on-1 lessons for beginners, Intermediate players and Advanced performers linked to their studies, education circumstances and band repertoire — personalising their development with achievable goals.

Goals

He added: "I'm keen to work with players with enthusiasm and eagerness, open minds and the desire to really improve. That's what made me fall in love with playing the euphonium working with the likes of Steven Mead — and I want to pass that on to players all over the globe."

Contact information:





email: yuhanyanguk@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yuhany3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/henceyang/