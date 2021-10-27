                 

Death of Jim Martin

The death has been announced of Jim Martin — the first President of the Whitburn Band

Jim Martin
  Jim Martin was the first President of Whitburn Band

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

        

The Whitburn Band has announced the death of Jim Martin, a hugely respected stalwart of the organisation and the first President of the band. He was 93.

A fine trombone player, he joined Whitburn just after they became Third Section National Champions of Great Britain in 1954.

First President

In 1967, he was elected as the band's inaugural President. The following year Whitburn became the Scottish Brass Band Champion for the very first time — a feat repeated four times more between 1970 and 1975.

Jim's connection to the band gained a generational connection when his grandson Stewart followed in his footsteps by becoming a member, whilst his memories were recorded for posterity as part of a series to mark Whitburn Band's 150th anniversary in 2020.

Wonderful friendship

At the time he said: "What I've got out of my time with the band, and the years following it, is a wonderful friendship with a lot of nice people. Great friendships."

In response to the sad news, Whitburn Chairman, Charlie Farren, said: "Everyone associated with the organisation is deeply saddened at Jim's passing. The Martin family have a long and proud connection not only in Whitburn, but also in West Lothian and beyond."

Jim was the band first President, a caring man with time for everyone and a good listener. He was great at guiding you in the right direction with only a few wordsWhitburn Band

Caring man

He added: "Jim was the band first President, a caring man with time for everyone and a good listener. He was great at guiding you in the right direction with only a few words. The Whitburn Band family send our prayers and condolences to all of Jim's family and friends."

        

