Elementary initiative returns on-line to BiC

The Brass in Concert Elementary Programme is to return this year — and it offers a great on-line opportunity for young performers.

Elementary
  The programme is being held on-line this year on its return

Thursday, 28 October 2021

        

Following a break in recent years, the Brass in Concert Elementary Programme is to return.

This year's programme will see the North East Music Hubs joining forces to deliver a series of online workshops for young performers across the region.

On-line

Budding young performers from Durham, Tees Valley, Gateshead, Newcastle, and Northumberland will perform together virtually for the first time ever in Brass in Concert history.

Each workshop will be led by performer and educator Helen Minshall, who is the BBE Brass Foundations specialist for the North of England.

The Elementary Programme events form part of the wider Brass in Concert Festival, which also includes the main Brass in Concert Championship and Youth Championship are due to take place on Saturday 20th November at Sage Gateshead.

Fully committed

Brass in Concert Chair, David Bennett, said: "The Brass in Concert team are fully committed to supporting the next generation of brass players, and this is the next step along that journey.

We are thrilled to be working with such a range of talented and enthusiastic professionals and young people in the region where Brass in Concert will take place."

Broadcast

Footage of the elementary programme workshops will be broadcast across the public areas of the Sage on 20th November and will be available to watch online following the event. Further details will be announced shortly.

Tickets to attend Brass in Concert events on 20th November can be purchased from the Sage Gateshead website.

        

